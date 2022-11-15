Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Expands By 26.9%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,047,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:GTII traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 320,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,659. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

