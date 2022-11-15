Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Increases By 27.9%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CATH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,149,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter.

