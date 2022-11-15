Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Rises By 25.0%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

Shares of GREZF stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

