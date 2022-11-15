Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Declines By 20.6%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 473.8 days.

Gruma Stock Performance

Gruma stock remained flat at $13.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gruma has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gruma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

