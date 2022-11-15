Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Rises By 26.1%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IG Acquisition Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:IGACW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 21,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,221. IG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IG Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

