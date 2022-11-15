Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Increases By 16.2%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inpex Price Performance

IPXHY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 19,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Inpex has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

