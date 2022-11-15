Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Declines By 26.3%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,814. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $105.05. 2,745,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

