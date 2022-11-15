Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Grows By 27.2%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. 399,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,576. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $71.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,755,000 after buying an additional 606,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,334,000 after buying an additional 628,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 178.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

