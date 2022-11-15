Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Increases By 23.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 185.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

