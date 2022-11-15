Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Expands By 23.7%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 1,165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,881.4 days.

OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $13.85 on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

