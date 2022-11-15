Short Interest in Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Increases By 27.0%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Lagardere Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LGDDF remained flat at $14.40 on Tuesday. Lagardere has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Get Lagardere alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lagardere from €24.00 ($24.74) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

About Lagardere

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.