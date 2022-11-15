Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Decreases By 16.5%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LSAK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,868. Lesaka Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 505,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,233.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,163,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

