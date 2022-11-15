Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Grows By 12.6%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Luna Innovations Trading Up 0.3 %

About Luna Innovations

NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,777. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

