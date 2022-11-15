Short Interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Declines By 21.2%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 73,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, Cable Business and Telemedicine Services. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services, as well as telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers.

