Short Interest in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Increases By 17.4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MDGL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.96. 2,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.