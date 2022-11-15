Short Interest in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Increases By 17.4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.96. 2,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

