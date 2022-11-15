Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Increases By 18.8%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,251. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after buying an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after buying an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,346,000 after buying an additional 75,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,457,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

