Short Interest in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Rises By 18.5%

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. 507,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,114. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $16,152,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

