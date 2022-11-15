Short Interest in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rises By 20.9%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 11,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,292. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

