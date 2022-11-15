Short Interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Decreases By 16.9%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,412. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

