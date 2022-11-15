Short Interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Rises By 18.3%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 961,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,057. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

