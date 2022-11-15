Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Declines By 19.2%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $50.48.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
