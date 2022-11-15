Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Declines By 19.2%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

