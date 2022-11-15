Short Interest in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Drops By 17.0%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Surgalign Price Performance

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.92. Surgalign has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $32.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgalign

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 274,736 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 1,535.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 950,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 892,140 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

