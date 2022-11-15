Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Drops By 18.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
CRTG remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 196,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,973. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Coretec Group (CRTG)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.