Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Drops By 18.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

CRTG remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 196,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,973. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.