Short Interest in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Drops By 18.5%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TZP Strategies Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZPS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

