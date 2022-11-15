Short Interest in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Grows By 20.2%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
UGI Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,233. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.
UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
