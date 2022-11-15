Short Interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Increases By 21.4%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 11,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. 6,928,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,947. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,906 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

