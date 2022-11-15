Short Interest in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Drops By 19.5%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on VSEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.
VSE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $639.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.48. VSE has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
