Short Interest in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Drops By 19.5%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $639.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.48. VSE has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

VSE Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.