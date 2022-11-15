Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $123.39 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,796.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000513 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00346281 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022131 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00121351 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00763008 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00616213 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001461 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005920 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00232629 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,532,872,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.
