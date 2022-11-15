Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $153.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.85.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 229,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,664,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 227.6% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

