Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $103.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $7,171,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $14,202,000. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

About Silicon Motion Technology

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

