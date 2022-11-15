Simplify Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $735,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 121.3% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 30,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna Announces Dividend

NYSE CI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,046. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

