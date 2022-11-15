Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,862 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 97.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

Insider Activity

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.42. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

