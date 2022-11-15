Simplify Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Stryker by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 2.0 %

SYK traded up $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.