Simplify Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of ViewRay worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

ViewRay Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $821.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.01.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

