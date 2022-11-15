Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.25. 20,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

