Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 133,426 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 416,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 198,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 157,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 156,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

