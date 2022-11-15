Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.05. 13,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

