Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,529. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

