Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 20,185 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,185 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $419.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.14.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

