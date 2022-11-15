Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Skyline Champion worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Skyline Champion Profile

NYSE:SKY opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19.

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.