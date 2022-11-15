SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.62) target price on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($20.62) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

SLM Solutions Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AM3D stock opened at €20.05 ($20.67) on Friday. SLM Solutions Group has a 52-week low of €8.87 ($9.14) and a 52-week high of €20.25 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million and a PE ratio of -20.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.04.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

