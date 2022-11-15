Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stake Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,489 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Smartsheet worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $223,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,604 shares of company stock worth $822,073. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

SMAR opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

