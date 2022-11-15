SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $7.29 on Tuesday, reaching $291.30. 30,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.29.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

