SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Down 3.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 33,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,192,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 114.46%. On average, research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

