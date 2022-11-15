SOMESING 24-Hour Volume Reaches $574,856.18 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $38.20 million and $574,856.18 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.