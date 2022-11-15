Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,210 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

