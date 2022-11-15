Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) versus Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Critical Survey

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 1.16 -$25.00 million $1.36 5.10 Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.12 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

82.3% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southwestern Energy and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 0 6 13 0 2.68 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.91, suggesting a potential upside of 43.03%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 8.98% 122.25% 12.01% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Genel Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Genel Energy

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 40% working interest Qara Dagh PSC located in KRI; 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira in Morocco. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 63 millions of barrels (MMbbls) of proven net working interest reserves, and 104 MMbbls of proven plus probable net working interest reserves. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

