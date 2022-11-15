SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 7.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 237,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

GLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.91. The stock had a trading volume of 471,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

