SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,074 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177,887. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

