Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.11 Million Stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,266 shares during the period. State Bank of India comprises about 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

State Bank of India Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBKFF remained flat at $72.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. State Bank of India has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

